Covid-19: Malaysia records 3,471 new infections with six deaths

PETALING JAYA (April 28): Malaysia recorded 3,471 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 4,440,383 since the start of the pandemic.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement this morning said from the latest new cases, 3,461 were local transmissions, while 10 were imported cases.

The Health Ministry also reported six Covid-19 deaths including four brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

This brings the death toll to 35,526 cases.

The highest number of deaths was reported in Selangor (3) followed by Johor (1), Melaka (1), and Penang (1).

The country also recorded 6,900 recoveries, or nearly double the number of new Covid-19 infections.

Dr Noor Hisham said there are currently 58,436 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, with 56,776, or 97.2 per cent, observing home quarantine, while 61 individuals are at low-risk quarantine and treatment centres nationwide.

Meanwhile, there were 161 new hospital admissions involving Covid-19 cases yesterday.

Of this, 87 cases were in Categories 1 and 2, while 74 were in Categories 3, 4 and 5.

Selangor had the highest number of new admissions with 36, followed by Perak (22) and Sarawak (15).

Two new clusters were detected by the ministry yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Covid-19 infectivity rate (R0) currently stood at 0.70. — Malay Mail