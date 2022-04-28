Cuepacs Sarawak advises civil servants to manage Aidilfitri spending

SIBU (APRIL 28): Civil servants in Sarawak have been called on to manage their expenses for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration well.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) Sarawak chairman Omar Bahrain Unin said this is so that they do not face financial problems after the festival.

“Spend on what is necessary and avoid excessive spending that may become a waste,” he advised in a statement.

He said Cuepacs is grateful to the government for providing the RM500 financial assistance to help civil servants prepare for the festival.

“Hopefully, all civil servants will continue to remain active, productive, trustworthy, and work with full integrity while carrying out your public service duties,” he said.

He pointed out that the Aidilfitri celebration this year would definitely be more lively compared to the past two years following the relaxation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Omar said congestion could be expected on the road, in the air, or rivers as the people return to their villages for the occasion.

“It is always important to stay vigilant and practice safe driving and follow the rules of the road, such as controlling the speed limit,” he advised.

“Love ourselves and our family members, and while on the roads, drive carefully so as to reach our destinations safely.”

To civil servants working during Aidilfitri, Omar said Cuepacs hoped they would continue to do their jobs well and with trust, honesty, and integrity.