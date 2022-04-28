Dennis: Serembu’s natural wonders, heritage sites tourism goldmines

BAU (April 28): The natural wonders and heritage sites in Serembu constituency are ‘tourism goldmines’, says Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman Dennis Ngau.

“Rest assured, we will do our best to promote tourist attractions in Serembu. That is why my team and I are here today.

“I am sure that from this visit, the people from near and far will know more about this place,” he said at a welcoming lunch hosted by Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh for participants of Mount Serembu Biking Tour Expedition at Serembu Eco Park yesterday.

Dennis was one of the participants, together with STB staff and local media practitioners for the 3-day, 2-night expedition comprising hiking and cycling.

He said he had been hearing a lot from Miro about the tourism potentials of Serembu and was happy to experience the place first-hand himself.

He said the place was blessed to have good natural wonders and many heritage sites.

“It is indeed beautiful. It is like a goldmine. We have the confidence that it will create economic spinoffs for many people.

“As chairman of STB, I urge all to play your part through whatever platform to promote this place for people to come to Serembu,” he said.

He also said Serembu had the advantage of accessibility to Kuching but it is up to the local champions to create packages that could attract visitors.

“We all know that tourism is one of the industries that can bring benefits and advantages to many people,” added Dennis, who is Telang Usan assemblyman.

Meanwhile, Miro who spoke earlier introduced the many attractions in Serembu, stretching from Siniawan to Tringgus.

He said Siniawan bazaar itself is a heritage site while Paku has a hot spring and newly introduced Paku Rock Maze.

He added that another new product ‘Merembeh Caving Park’ was a place where locals collect bird nests.

“There is a series of caves there, including the biggest one which is called Posih Cave.

“You can also go hiking in Krokong at Bung Podad, where a Gurkha army camp used to be situated,” he said.

Visitors can go all the way to Tringgus Eco Village and Gumbang Heritage Village where more tourism products await them.

“All the tourism products being developed in Serembu are mainly managed by the local community. We want the local people to benefit from the products,” he said.

Yesterday, Dennis and his group went hiking along the Wallace Trail to discover Mount Serembu Summit, Bung Muan view point and the Brooke’s Cottage.

The next few days will see them cycling and visiting more nature and heritage sites.