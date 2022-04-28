Fatimah: Better Raya atmosphere with easing of SOPs

KUCHING (April 28): Hari Raya this year will be more relaxed for Sarawakians now that the government has announced a slew of relaxed Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister opined that with the easing of Covid-19 SOPs, Sarawakians could experience one again the Hari Raya atmosphere before the onset of the pandemic.

Among the relaxed Covid-19 measures announced by the federal government yesterday were Hari Raya visits being permitted for those who are healthy and without Covid-19 symptoms.

“I support this step, because for many Malaysian families living in different states and even in the same state, this has not been possible for two years. Many people from my constituency can also finally go back to their villages this year.

“As for me, finally my son who works in Putrajaya and his family can come back to Kuching for Hari Raya especially with no quarantine required. What a relief,” she added when contacted.

Fatimah added that she agreed with the decision by the federal government to cease the need to scan using the MySejahtera contact tracing application to enter premises starting May 1.

She also supported the decision to drop the negative list of activities, starting May 15.

“Despite the announcement, I nevertheless hope that everyone will continue to practise good habits (in curbing the spread of Covid-19) such as wearing masks when in crowded places or indoors, especially when celebrating Hari Raya,” she said.