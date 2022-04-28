Gerawat wants alternative safe crossing for Sg Tutoh pending new bridge

MIRI (April 28): The Public Works Department (JKR) has been called on to ensure safe access across Sungai Tutoh pending the delivery of the approved bridge project.

In making the call, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Dato Gerawat Gala suggested either a suspension bridge or floating pontoon be made available as public safety should be the top priority.

“We don’t want any untoward incidents to occur, especially those who attempt to cross the river in their four-wheel drives, which can be very risky,” he told The Borneo Post.

The Mulu assemblyman and Highland Development Agency deputy chairman said JKR and the contractor had yet to finalise the discussion on the bridge materials for the critical land link.

“I’m not in a position to say when the bridge will be ready as commencement and completion date for the bridge is dependent on when JKR and Samling reaching an agreement on the bridge materials.

“The bridge is very essential to provide connectivity for several longhouses and settlements in Ulu Tutoh like Long Seridan, Long Meraan, and others – the sooner it’s built and completed, the better it is for the people,” he stressed.

The old bridge was swept away by raging flood waters in May last year and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has given the go-ahead for a new bridge to be built.

Residents in Limbang and Lawas have had to brave crossing the swift flowing river to reach their destinations.

With the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak festivals, the call has become louder for the state government to speed up the construction of the Sarawak Link Road from these two locations to Miri, following the closure of the normal land route through Brunei due to Covid-19 since 2020.