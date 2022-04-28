KTS Group celebrates 60 years with scholarships, activities galore

KUCHING: KTS Group will be organising a series of activities throughout this year in celebration of its 60th anniversary since its founding in 1962.

The activities include offering scholarships to students to pursue their tertiary education, charity events, health talks, and sports day for employees, among many others.

KTS is also offering more than 10,000 prizes which the public has a chance to win by simply answering three questions correctly.

The prizes include products sold under KTS Group as well as other amazing items.

Participation forms can be downloaded from KTS Group’s website (www.ktstrade.com) or by scanning the QR Code published in See Hua Daily News, The Borneo Post, and Utusan Borneo every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

See Hua Daily News, a Chinese daily under KTS Group, is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

Information can also be obtained from KTS Group’s TEA FM radio channel and website; Oriental Daily News and The Busy Weekly’s websites; as well as other social media pages.

The lucky draw shall commence on April 28 and will run until the end of the year.

More than one thousand will be given out every month, with winners chosen from those who answer the three questions correctly and then picked from a lucky draw.

The names of the winners will be announced every month and one person can only claim one prize.

All winners have a chance to win in the final grand draw.