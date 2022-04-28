Man claims trial to caning good Samaritan following fatal Kuching crash

KUCHING (April 28): A self-employed man claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of injuring a man following a fatal accident at Jalan Astana here recently.

Arman Salleh, 42, was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

The Section provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine or caning upon conviction.

He was charged with intentionally hurting a 57-year-old man using a rotan around 7.50am on April 20 this year.

It is understood that the incident was due to a misunderstanding.

Judge Maris Agan allowed the accused to be released on RM4,000 cash bail with a local surety and set May 30 for case management.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Tan Chuan Yi, while the accused was represented by counsel Grace Ling.

According to an earlier report, a 20-second video was uploaded on social media showing an injured man who had been beaten.

The video also showed a fatal accident involving a lorry and a motorcycle.

It is understood that the victim had tried to give first aid to the motorcyclist but was reportedly mistaken as being the lorry driver and was beaten with a rotan.

The victim’s family later lodged a police report after he was admitted to Sarawak General Hospital.

The accused was arrested around 11.30am on April 21.