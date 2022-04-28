Minister: Face masks compulsory in school indoor areas, except in certain situations

PUTRAJAYA (April 28): It is compulsory to wear face masks in indoor areas at school premises, except in certain situations, from May 1, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin.

Exceptions to wearing face masks include when alone, teaching in a classroom, individuals with special needs, individuals with respiratory problems, during sports and recreational activities and children aged five and below, he said.

“The use of face mask is encouraged when outdoors and in open areas in school premises or when carrying out group activities,” he said at a media conference on school operations here today.

This is following an announcement on the relaxation of Covid-19 control and preventive measures in the country by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday, among them being the wearing of face masks when outdoors will be optional and not compulsory, besides not having to scan the MySejahtera application for check-ins.

Radzi said physical distancing measures will also be abolished.

“The one-metre (m) physical distancing has caused several constraints to the schools. However, physical distancing is encouraged in situations where face masks are not worn,” he said.

Radzi said it is also not compulsory to scan the MySejahtera QR code when entering educational institution premises.

He also said that it was compulsory for students, teachers, administrative officers and implementation team members (AKP) to be present in schools, adding that they must conduct Covid-19 self-tests if they are symptomatic.

As for students who are symptomatic and positive for Covid-19, Radzi said they must first be placed in an isolation room.

“The affected student must undergo a self-test and, if the result is negative, can continue to attend classes by wearing a face mask. However, if the student tests positive, the teacher must contact the parents for follow-up action,” he said.

Radzi said it is also compulsory for students to wear school uniforms from June 12, besides complying with the guideline on haircuts.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) had previously relaxed the rules by allowing students not to wear school uniforms and instead to dress neatly.

He also said that students and staff of educational institutions are allowed to eat in school canteens or cafeterias.

“For schools with canteens that have limited space, the schools are allowed to have staggered recess breaks,” he said.

As for sports and co-curricular activities, he said all activities, including the hosting of competitions and tournaments within and outside schools, are allowed, but those who are symptomatic are not allowed to join in the activities.

On the SOP for surau and mosques, he said prayers could be carried out without physical distancing in accordance with the stipulations of the state’s religious authorities.

“Outsiders are allowed to perform Friday prayers in educational institutions and hostel students are allowed to perform Friday prayers outside the educational institutions,” he said.

Outside parties, including dignitaries, are allowed to be on the premises of educational institutions subject to the circular that was in force previously.

Members of the community, Parent-Teacher Associations (PIBG), private sectors and schools’ board of governors (LPS), as well as parents, are permitted to enter the premises of educational institutions to attend meetings or programmes jointly planned with the schools, he said. – Bernama