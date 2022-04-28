MP: District office must resolve disagreements among Sg Binyo longhouse residents

BINTULU (April 28): The district office has been called on to resolve disagreements among residents of longhouses in Sungai Binyo, here.

In making the call, Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said he met with 22 longhouse chiefs around the area yesterday and found some longhouses had split because of different opinions among residents.

“Some parts of the longhouses were divided into two and some even divided into three,” he said in a Facebook post.

Tiong said such splits would make it difficult to update the information and details of occupants in longhouses and might impact their future.

He also reminded community leaders and district officers to always be active in addressing disputes and problems that arise in longhouses.

“Any problems that arise should be resolved quickly so that the situation will not become murkier other than not wanting the operation of the longhouse and the well-being of its residents to also be affected,” he said.

Tiong also stressed that unity between different longhouses is very important as working together will enable many things to be resolved easily.