Op Selamat: Sarawak police to focus on 56 accident hotspots

KUCHING (April 28): Sarawak police will focus on 56 locations identified as accident hotspots during this year’s ‘Op Selamat’ in connection with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the operation, which started yesterday (April 27) and will run until May 8, will involve 750 personnel from various departments.

“The objective of the operation is to minimise the number of road accidents and house break-ins during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration in the state,” Mohd Azman told a press conference after the launching of the state-wide operation this morning.

He said stern action would be taken against drivers found to have violated traffic laws.

“We forecast that the volume of traffic will increase during the celebration period and we hope that people will adhere to the traffic laws and not be self-centred while driving,” he said.

The 56 hotspots are in Kuching (3), Padawan (2), Bau (3), Lundu (1), Sri Aman (2), Lubok Antu (2), Saratok (2), Betong (3), Sarikei (2), Meradong (2), Julau (1), Kanowit (2), Sibu (2), Mukah (2), Dalat (2), Daro (1), Kapit (2), Song (1), Belaga (2), Bintulu (3), Tatau (1), Miri (4), Marudi (2), Limbang (1), Lawas (2), Kota Samarahan (3), Serian (1), and Simunjan (2).

This operation will also involve 28 district police headquarters, which will be tasked with monitoring and carrying out patrols in the hotspots involving 36 federal and 20 state roads.

He said the public should notify the police if they plan to leave their homes empty during the celebration.

Homeowners can fill up a form at the nearest police station or download the ‘Volunteer Smartphone Patrol’ app to notify the police so they can plan their crime prevention patrols.

In general, Mohd Azman said road accidents between January and March this year increased to 4,920 cases compared to 4,253 cases in the same period last year.

“Fatal accidents have also increased by eight cases, which is 72 cases, as compared to 64 cases within the same period last year,” he said.

Mohd Azman said serious accidents decreased by one case from 41 cases last year, while minor accidents decreased to 57 cases this year compared to 84 cases last year.

Prior to the press conference, he also symbolically flagged-off the police and Fire and Rescue Department’s vehicles, which would be deployed during the operation, as well as presented 50 motorcycle helmets to passing motorists.

Among those present at the launching ceremony were Sarawak police deputy commissioner Datuk Manch Ata and Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement head Supt Bingkok John.