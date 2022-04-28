PH: Enforcement agencies must respect judiciary’s independence, reminds govt of MoU

PETALING JAYA (April 28): Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) presidential council today urged the government to ensure that enforcement agencies respect the judiciary’s independence.

The PH top leadership reminded Putrajaya of its obligation to ensure the independence of the judiciary as stipulated in the confidence-and-supply agreement.

The coalition also stated its support for Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, who said yesterday that recent criticisms and allegations levelled at the judiciary had “gone overboard”.

“We fully support the statement of the Chief Justice that what has happened in the last few days involving allegations against judges and the Judiciary is quite outrageous,’” PH said.

PH reminded Putrajaya that the judiciary’s independence was included in their memorandum of understanding (MoU), describing this as key to a judicial system trusted by the people.

“Therefore, we urge the federal government to guarantee that enforcement agencies do not breach the Federal Constitution and always respect the principle of judicial independence,” it said in a statement.

PH added that Article 4.1 of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the government and the Opposition party clearly states that the government must “ensure the independence of the judiciary is implemented at all times”.

“It is very clear that an independent judiciary system is the backbone of a legal, democratic system that can be accepted and trusted by the people,” said PH.

Yesterday, Tengku Maimun said the judiciary was not beyond criticism, but the public, including politicians, must not launch baseless attacks against judges and undermine confidence in the courts as part of their agenda.

She said citizens, including politicians, are, to a certain extent, free to criticise the judiciary but that does not mean that it is open to unfounded and scurrilous attacks.

Tengku Maimun did not specify any attacks made recently against the judiciary. — Malay Mail