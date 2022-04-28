Sabah TYT receives Raya cakes

KOTA KINABALU (April 28): Sabah Head of State Tun Dr Juhar Mahiruddin received 13 Hari Raya Aidilfitri cakes on Tuesday.

The cakes were from Sutera Harbour Resort, Hyatt Regency Kinabalu, Sabah International Convention Centre, Horizon Hotel, Nexus Resort Karambunai, The Palace Hotel, North Borneo University College, Shangri-La’s Rasa Ria Resort and Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort, Dreamtel Kota Kinabalu, Mercure Kota Kinabalu City Centre, Le Meridien Kota Kinabalu, Asian Tourism International College Sdn Bhd and Promenade Hotel.

Sutera Harbour Resort presented a cake inspired by a wooden surau built almost 50 years ago at Kampung Tambisan Darat, Pulau Tambisan, Lahad Datu.

The surau has recently been renovated as a fully-functioning, air-conditioned masjid and renamed Masjid Datuk Haji Mahiruddin Bin Imam Haji Hussin, after Tun Juhar’s father and grandfather.

The 17kg cake measures at five feet x six feet consisting of pure icing, wooden structure and building sticks.

The intricate cake was created as a nostalgic memento for His Excellency, reminiscing his childhood and old ‘kampung’ days in Lahad Datu.

The impressive cake was sculptured according to its original colours and the environment was enhanced in such ways to evoke accentuated kampong and Hari Raya feel.

Additional decorations like miniature chickens, ducks, vintage cars, palm trees and old bicycles add to the ambiance.