BINTULU (April 28): Sarawak will adopt the Health Ministry’s new Covid-19 protocol which will take effect from Sunday, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its daily Covid-19 update that the decision to use the protocol announced by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday, was made after a meeting to review the state’s situation and the measures taken to curb the spread of the virus.

