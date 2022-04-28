Shafie: Right leadership will be voters’ choice in GE15

SANDAKAN (Apr 28): The people’s choice of government in the 15th General Election (GE15) will be based on a leadership that can bring the country out of its economic doldrums rather than on whether the opposition has a united front, said Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He pointed out that even though the opposition was united in the Melaka and Sarawak state elections, they were defeated in both states.

“In fact, Umno lost the last general election even though it collaborated with the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA), Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia and several other parties,” he said.

According to Shafie, the people are already hard-pressed by financial difficulties and they want a leader who they can believe in and rely on to improve their livelihood, not just the party alone.

“We must listen very carefully to what the people want. Listen to them to know what type of leaders they want.

“They can evaluate the performance of a leader and the direction that the leader wants to take for the country. Is the leader able to defend the interest of the people and be able to put the country on the right track?

“Therefore, we cannot assume that by having only one opposition bloc then we can win the next general election,” he said.

Shafie said the recent statement by member of parliament for Permatang Pauh, Nurul Izzah Anwar, was realistic because even if all opposition parties were to come together, it was not a guarantee that they would win.

Nurul Izzah had stated that Pakatan Harapan (PH) will lose two more rounds of general elections before it can capture Putrajaya.

Shafie, who is also the Member of Parliament for Semporna, said this when attending a breaking of fast organised by Warisan here on Wednesday. At the event, he also distributed aid to the underprivileged from Batu Sapi, Sandakan, Libaran, Beluran and Kinabatangan.

Meanwhile, Shafie maintained that Warisan is still firm and intact despite challenges and external pressure to make it crumble.

“Warisan holds strongly to our principles and we have our own values that is why we are still here even though there is a lot of pressure on our elected representatives to leave. But we must have discipline and we remain firm,” he said.