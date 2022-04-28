Six-year-old water wastage problem resolved

KOTA KINABALU (28 APRIL): The leakage of clean water to two connecting water storage tanks was finally fixed with the help of Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

Peter Chong, who is the chairman of Sabah Chinese Kapitan Welfare Association, said the water tanks located near the Northern Chinese Cemetery in Damai District, were damaged by a fallen tree trunk six year ago.

“Due to damage by the fallen tree trunk, float valves were affected and malfunctioned resulting in water overflowing endlessly. The matter remains unresolved for over six years until recently.

“I personally told (Datuk) Yee Moh Chai and took Tan Lee Fatt to visit the place, and I also went to the Water Department and talked to the director for no less than 10 rounds. The answers I got were: ‘Okay’, ‘Oh’, ‘we will deal with it’ … but there has been no action; the water kept flowing for six years. It is estimated that at least RM2 million worth of clean piped water has been lost in vain. This heavy bill is borne by the people,” Chong said.

“It hurts me when I see this. These tanks are located next to my grandfather’s cemetery. I can’t ignore them. Besides, I am concerned about environmental protection. Seeing clean water drained away in vain is a real pity!” he added.

While visiting the cemetery to give his respects on Qing Ming festival, and seeing that the water problem still existed, Chong contacted nominated assemblyman Datuk Yong Teck Lee about this dilemma.

“I sent a message and told ‘Lao Yong’ (nickname of SAPP President Datuk Yong Teck Lee) about this matter. He immediately assigned Gee Tien Siong to deal with it.”

Chong, who is also the chairman of Sabah Northern Chinese Association, is pleased with Gee, the Luyang Community Development Leader (PPM), for a job well done.

He said fortunately we have “Lao Yong” and SAPP members who, through resilience have fought for the people for decades.

“Although I am a little old, I am still concerned about social issues and progress,” said Chong who called on all political party leaders to pay more attention to the people’s needs, work together for a better and prosperous Sabah.

Meanwhile, Gee said he started coordinating with various related agencies on April 12, and finally had the tree trunks removed and the float valves replaced within a fortnight.

He said although the cemetery is not within the Luyang constituency, he will try his best to solve people’s problems.