Teen among six arrested in Bintulu for drugs

BINTULU (April 28): A 19-year-old was among six suspects apprehended by the police on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in drug-related activities.

Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit said the eldest suspect in the group was 35.

He said the suspects would be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952.

Batholomew added the police also seized 0.5 grams of syabu from one of the suspects, who would be investigated under Section 12 (2) of the same Act.

“Urine tests conducted found all six men were positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine,” he said in a statement posted on the Bintulu police Facebook page.

On Wednesday, four other men, aged between 21 and 43, were arrested for similar drug offences.

They are being probed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Batholomew said one drug pusher would be investigated under Section 39A(1) of the same Act after the police seized 5.6 grams of syabu him.

He added all the suspects also tested positive for drugs.

The police chief assured that operations are ongoing to fight drug-related and other criminal activities here.

He called on the public to work closely with the police by reporting all illegal activities.