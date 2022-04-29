12 Sukma hopefuls undergo centralised training at Sarawak Squash Centre

KUCHING (Apr 29): Twelve players included in the Sarawak Sukma 2022 long list are undergoing a week-long centralised training camp at the Sarawak Squash Centre at the Petra Jaya Sports Complex.

The training, which began yesterday and will end on May 4, involves Hi Jia Rong, Harith Danial Jefri, Wong Lee Hong, Aiman Hakim Roslan, Desmond Ong Yan Sheng, and Altamis Aqhar Sallam A Sufian (men).

For the women’s section, the players are Nathalie Sim Shu Eng, Eugenia David, Claudia Yong Bi Er, Iris Chieng Shiao Yu, Wong Su Fei, and Agatha Cheng Si Ching.

Sarawak team manager Lucy Read said two other listed players Nathan Kueh Tze Bing and Ma Si Yi are not attending the camp as they are now studying in the US.

“The players will be trained on their fitness, mental strengths, and techniques under the watchful eyes of head coach Allan Pete Soyza.

“They will not be having any break during the Labour Day holiday and Hari Raya Aidilfitri festival,” she said.

According to Allan, Sarawak will be focused on the training for the doubles and mixed doubles as these are the categories where the state is hopeful of winning some medals in the 20th edition of Sukma to be held at Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur in September.