Carpenter in Penang pleads guilty to incest, sexual assault on step-daughter

BUTTERWORTH (April 29): A carpenter pleaded guilty in separate Sessions Court here today to six counts of incest and committing physical sexual assault on his step-daughter.

In the court before judge Norhayati Mohd Yunus, the 35-year-old carpenter was charged with three counts of committing sexual intercourse with the girl, aged 11 years and eight months, at a house in Jalan Perai Jaya 3, Bandar Perai Jaya here between January 2020 and April 23 this year.

The charges, framed under Section 376B (1) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 30 years and whipping, if found guilty.

The three other charges for committing physical sexual assault on the girl, framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, were read out to him before judge Noor Aini Yusof.

The offence was committed at the same place and time.

The man faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, if found guilty of committing the offence.

Both courts set May 30 for mention pending the victim’s medical report, psychiatric report and report by the Children’s Interview Centre (CIC).

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Aisyah Al Humayrah Kamaruzaman and Muhamad Syeqal Che Murat, while the accused was unrepresented.

Meanwhile, the accused’s wife, aged 40, also pleaded guilty to a charge with neglecting the girl, who is her biological child, in a manner likely to cause the child physical or emotional injury within the same period of time and at the same place.

She was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, if found guilty.

The court set May 31 for mention pending a psychiatric report on the victim.

Both the accused were not allowed bail. – Bernama