Clinical waste piles up amid Covid-19 pandemic, says report

PUTRAJAYA (April 29): Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the amount of clinical waste produced in 2020 grew by 18.1 per cent to 39,900 tonnes from 33,800 tonnes in 2019, according to the State Environment Statistics 2021 report.

Selangor generated the most clinical waste in the year with 9,700 tonnes, followed by Sarawak (4,100 tonnes), and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (4,100 tonnes).

“The management of clinical waste was faced with a challenging task to handle disposed COVID-19 test equipment in health facilities and quarantine centres,” said chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement in response to the report, which was released today.

The report displayed environmental statistics for 14 states covering six components, namely Environmental Conditions & Quality; Environmental Resources & Their Use; Residuals; Extreme Events & Disasters; Human Settlements & Environmental Health; and Environmental Protection, Management & Engagement.

Mohd Uzir said most of the air quality status by station throughout Malaysia in 2020 recorded overall more days of “good” and “moderate” air quality status compared to 2019.

In terms of improvement in the number of “good” status days in 2020, Sibu station recorded 291 days compared to 96 days in 2019, followed by Kluang station 277 days (2019: 84 days), and Pengerang station 274 days (2019: 111 days).

Meanwhile, Mohd Uzir said the road accident rate registered a double-digit decline of 26.3 per cent with 418,237 cases in 2020 as compared to 149,279 cases in 2019.

“For the first time, the road accident rate showed a very significant drop in 2020 since 1990,” he said.

He said the Movement Control Order had restricted industrial activities and the movement of people on the road, bringing a positive impact on the reduction of road accident cases in Malaysia. — Bernama