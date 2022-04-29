Covid-19 pandemic situation improving in Sarawak, says Health director

KUCHING (April 29): The Covid-19 pandemic situation in Sarawak is improving, said State Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck.

He pointed out that during the Transition to Endemic Phase, the state recorded a total of 6,839 new cases and 41 deaths from April 1-28, compared to 38,529 new cases and 61 deaths reported in March.

The non-ICU bed use rate was at 26 per cent and ICU bed use rate was at 10 per cent in Epid Week 16 (from April 17-23) compared with 40 per cent and 36 per cent in Epid Week 13 (March 27 to April 2), he said.

“These statistics show a declining trend for new cases and deaths with improving hospital capacity. This indirectly shows that the Covid-19 pandemic situation is improving in Sarawak,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Ooi noted that the success of Covid-19 control in Sarawak is largely due to the public’s awareness of the importance of adopting preventive measures that have been recommended by the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MoH).

He pointed out that 80.6 per cent of the population in Sarawak received at least two doses of Covid-19 vaccine as of April 26.

He said the percentage of second dose coverage for the adult population of those aged 18 years and above was 91 per cent.

“For adolescents aged 12 to 17 years it is 93.1 per cent.

“Meanwhile, the first dose coverage for the population of children aged five to 11 years is at 79.7 per cent,” he said.

Dr Ooi reminded those who are eligible but have not received their Covid-19 vaccination to immediately get it at the nearest health clinic.

“The deadline for the administration of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) is May 15,” he said.

He also called on the public not to be complacent, but to continue adopting preventive measures recommended by the MoH.

“Preventive measures that need to be practiced are such as wearing face masks when inside buildings, including shopping malls and public transport, as well as e-hailing. Wearing face masks is also encouraged in outdoor areas, especially for symptomatic or high-risk individuals, when doing activities with people at risk and also when in a crowded place.

“In addition, the practice of hand hygiene should also be maintained because the practice helps in the prevention of Covid19 disease as well as other diseases, especially hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD),” he said.

Dr Ooi said the department is always ready to face any possible increase in Covid-19 cases following the relaxation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) from Sunday (May 1) and during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“This includes increasing higher Covid-19 vaccination coverage in Sarawak for all target groups and give a second booster dose to high-risk individuals; providing a supply of Covid-19 antiviral drugs in hospitals and health clinics; ensuring an adequate number of ICU beds; and maintaining high test capacity in government and private laboratories as well as the use of rapid test kits as Covid-19 detection tests.

“The State Health Department will continue to monitor the situation of Covid-19 in and outside the country and is committed to improving the preparedness of health services to face any possible surge in Covid-19 cases,” he added.