Fahmi Reza submits representation to Attorney-General’s Chambers

KUALA LUMPUR (April 29): Graphic designer and activist, also known Fahmi Reza, has submitted a representation to the Attorney -General’s Chambers (AGC) on two charges of making offensive communications through his Twitter and Facebook social media sites, last year.

The matter was informed by his lawyer N.Yohendra , when the case came up for mention Sessions Court Judge MM Edwin Paramjothy today.

Yohendra said the letter of representation was sent to the AGC yesterday (April 28) and the hard copy of the representation was submitted to the prosecution today. This was confirmed by deputy public prosecutor Najihah Farhana Che Awang.

The two charges made against Mohd Fahmi Reza were on the quarantine period for Cabinet ministers who return from official visits abroad and the ban on the sale of liquor in the country.

During the proceeding, the court set July 7 and 20 to hear the case on the charge involving the quarantine period for Cabinet minister and on Aug 8 and 9 for the case on the ban of liquor sale.

The court also set June 8 for mention to know the status of the representation.

Last Feb 10, Mohd Fahmi Reza pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to the charge of posting offensive communications through his Twitter application on the quarantine period for Cabinet ministers who return from official visits abroad.

He was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of obscene communications using a Twitter account of “Fahmi Reza” or “@kuasasiswa” with the intention of offending others at 3.02pm on Feb 10, 2021.

The content was then read at the Health Ministry’s corporate communications head office, Precinct 1, Putrajaya, at 4pm on Feb 11 the same year.

On Feb 17, he was charged again in the Sessions Court and pleaded not guilty to the same offence, this time over the ban on the sale of liquor in the country.

He was charged with committing the act with the intention of offending others through his Facebook page using the profile “Fahmi Reza” at 11.45am, on June 1, 2021.

The posting was then read at a unit at Pangsapuri Melur, Sentul Perdana, Bandar Baru Sentul here, at 9am on June 2, 2021.

All the charges were framed under under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, is punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same act, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both and shall be further fined. RM1,000 for each day the offence is continued after conviction, if convicted. — Bernama