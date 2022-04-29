High herd immunity among factors to relax use of mask

MIRI (April 29): High herd immunity towards Covid-19 and low mortality rate in the country have enabled the relaxation of mandatory use of face masks and other previously higher risk activities, said Datuk Dr Philip Raja.

Positivity rate numbers are now on the downward trend, indicating high herd immunity and low transmission rate.

“The best news to me is that the mortality rate has also gone down,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He agreed with the decision of the Ministry of Health to relax mandatory use of face masks in open spaces starting May 1, adding that the trend of widespread infections among children without much sequelae was adding to the herd immunity.

He added that cases nationwide were continuing to fall with daily infections below 5,000 in the past two weeks. The number of active cases have been on a downward trend since mid-March.

Dr Raja, who runs a children and heart specialist clinic in the city and is also a pediatric and heart consultant at Miri Hospital and a private hospital, said he still wears a mask at work.

Like many medical practitioners, he is keeping his guard up against other infections in dealing with patients, notably influenza, which is predicted by MOH to make a comeback.

“I am using a face mask in my enclosed office, afraid of catching other viruses and bacterias that I am not immune to,” he said.