Labourer jailed five months for threatening sister, abusing drugs

KUCHING (April 29): A labourer was sentenced to five months in jail by a Magistrates’ Court here today for committing criminal intimidation against his sister and abusing drugs.

The accused, Mohamad Sahmin Sulong, 39, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar, after two charges under separate sections were read to him.

According to the first charge listed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, Mohamad Sahmin was charged for threatening to kill his 37-year-old sister.

The Section provides for a maximum seven years’ imprisonment, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Initially, he was fined RM2,500 in default four months’ jail but he reportedly failed to pay the fine.

He committed the offence at a house in Kampung Haji Baki here on Jan 27, 2022, around 2pm.

For the second charge framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he was charged for abusing methamphetamine and amphetamine.

The offence, which is punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or an imprisonment of up to two years, along with supervision for between two and three years.

Mohamad Sahmin committed the act around 4.57pm on July 30, 2020, at a house in Kampung Haji Baki here when a policeman conducted a urine test found him positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine abuse.

The court then sentenced him to four months’ jail for the first charge and five months and two years of supervision for the second charge, with both sentences to run concurrently from April 25 this year.

The prosecution was handled by Prosecuting Officer Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad, while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.