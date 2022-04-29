Massive fire damages 8 of 12 shophouses at Nyelong Industrial Estate

SARIKEI (April 29): A massive fire seriously damaged eight units out of a 12-unit row of shophouses at the Nyelong Industrial Estate at Jalan Green here last night.

Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Mahmudin Narudin said the fire, which started from the top floor of the two-storey shop block, spread very fast.

He explained this was because the block mainly housed mechanical workshops stocked with many flammable items such as plastic containers, tyres, lubricants, and petroleum products.

Moreover, most of the internal structures of the old shops, particularly the partitions, were made of wooden materials, he said.

Upon receiving a distress call at 7.30pm, he said a team of firefighters from Sarikei fire station was dispatched to the scene, located about 2km away.

They reached the scene in less than five minutes, but the fire had already spread to the adjoining units.

Mahmudin said firefighters from Bintangor arrived at 8.06pm to assist and with their help, the fire was brought under control at around 11.30pm.

Firefighters used water sourced from nearby fire hydrants and pumped from a nearby drain to extinguish the raging fire.

They also used foam to control the flames aggravated by oil and petrol.

A shop owner allowed firefighters to use two skylift lorry cranes, which made the operation easier, especially in controlling the fire from spreading across the top floor.

Mahmudin said the operation was finally called off at 2.50am.

He added the cause of the fire and losses involved had yet to be ascertained as investigations by the relevant agencies are still being carried out.

Besides Mahmudin and Bintangor Bomba chief Nicholas Belulin, a total of 22 firefighters from Sarikei and five from Bintangor were involved in the operation.