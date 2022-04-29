Mosti: Partial solar eclipse on Sunday can be viewed on National Planetarium’s Facebook, YouTube channel

PUTRAJAYA (April 29): The partial solar eclipse that will take place in Antarctica and South America this Sunday can be viewed through the National Planetarium’s Facebook and Youtube channel starting at 2.30am, the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) said.

The partial solar eclipse is the first eclipse this year, and is expected to take place from 2.45am to 6.37am.

The phenomenon cannot be seen directly at any location in Malaysia, the ministry said in a statement today.

The ministry, through the National Planetarium, will livestream images of the eclipse directly from Antarctica and South America along with images from nearby telescopes.

“The livestreaming will give Malaysians a chance to witness the partial solar eclipse as it cannot be seen directly from any location in the country,” the ministry said.

The eclipse will begin at 2.45am Malaysian time and reach maximum coverage at 4.41am Malaysian time with coverage reaching up to 64 per cent depending on the location and is expected to end at 6.37am Malaysian time.

The ministry said the location that can view the eclipse earliest is in the Pacific Ocean followed by parts of Antarctica and then South America and parts of the Atlantic Ocean. – Bernama