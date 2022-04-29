Royal Brunei Airlines to resume flights to Kuching on May 1

KUCHING (April 29): Royal Brunei Airlines will resume flights from Bandar Seri Begawan to Kuching starting May 1, offering two flights weekly.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the airline used to fly daily from Bandar Seri Begawan to Kuching.

“Nevertheless, we trust that this initiative will be the beginning of a stronger relations between Negara Brunei Darussalam and Sarawak, thus boost air connectivity for great business, investment and tourism activities in the BIMP-EAGA region and Sarawak,” said Minister for Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin in a statement today.

The airline will fly according to the new procedures set by the Malaysian Ministry of Health (MoH), which was agreed to by the state Cabinet.

In this regard, all fully vaccinated travellers and children below age 12 are exempt from pre-departure and upon arrival Covid-19 tests.

Partially or non-vaccinated travellers have to take the RT-PCR test two days prior to departure and a supervised RTK-Antigen test within 24 hours of arrival.

They will also need to be quarantined for five days with effect starting May 1.

“With this new SOP (standard operating procedure) relaxation, we would like to remind all inbound travellers from Negara Brunei Darussalam to download the MySejahtera app and fill-in the pre-departure form before entry.

“This is to ensure a smooth and swift documentation process at the point of entry into Sarawak. Other documents required are their Covid-19 Vaccination certificate,” said Lee.

He pointed out that despite the reopening of international borders, all passengers and travellers must continue to comply strictly with the SOPs set by the National Security Council (MKN), MoH, and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Sarawak.