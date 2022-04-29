Sabah to adjust SOPs if necessary, says Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (April 29): The State Government will make adjustments to the Covid-19 SOPs if necessary, despite the federal government’s latest decision to loosen it starting May 1.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the adjustment will be made by taking into account local needs and conditions.

“As announced by the Minister of Health, some rules and SOPs will be relaxed or withdrawn starting May 1.

“The Sabah State Government welcomes this announcement, especially the relaxation that will facilitate the entry of foreign tourists as well as measures that will accelerate the economic recovery.

“However, if necessary, the State Government will make adjustments to the SOPs by taking into account local needs and conditions. Our main consideration is to maintain the momentum of recovery to enable the state to move into the endemic phase more quickly,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Masidi also announced that Sabah recorded 46 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with the situation in all districts remained stable and under control.

“For the first time in months, no district in Sabah recorded a new double-digit infection. Penampang district recorded the highest new infections today with nine cases followed by Kota Kinabalu with eight.

“A total of 45 out of 46 new patients were in Category 1 and Category 2,” he added.

Masidi also said that there was a case in Category 3, and no cases were recorded in Category 4 and Category 5 on Friday.