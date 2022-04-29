SDMC: Previous Gawai Bazaar SOP abolished

MIRI (April 29): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has announced that the Gawai Bazaar standard operating procedure (SOP), which had been announced on March 23, has been abolished following its decision to adopt the Health Ministry’s new Covid-19 protocol beginning May 1.

SDMC stated that the requirements to organise public events, including stage performances and activities, will be under the jurisdictions of the local authorities.

However, the committee added, processions to celebrate traditional festivities are still not allowed.

Under the revised Covid-19 protocol, wearing face masks outdoors will be optional but still mandatory indoors and in public transportations.

Other relaxations on the SOP include the scanning MySejahtera for contact tracing which is no longer mandatory.

SDMC also announced that it will only be releasing its Covid-19 updates and statistics on a weekly basis every Monday.

However, daily Covid-19 statistics can be viewed online at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my/.