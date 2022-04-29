Special police unit to monitor those linked with radical, extremist groups

KUALA LUMPUR (May 29): Bukit Aman has set up a special unit, to constantly monitor social media platforms in an effort to prevent the young generation from getting caught up with extremist groups that could threaten national security.

This is because these individuals have the potential to be involved in radical and extremist activities if the matter is not addressed immediately, said Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter-Terrorism Division (E8) principal assistant director DCP Normah Ishak.

She said the police took proactive measures by getting close to such individuals as an early prevention to ensure they would not get involved with extremist groups.

“In Malaysia, it is not an offence for an individual to be radical, but it is the starting point of being an extremist. So, we take preventive measures from the beginning by intervening and neutralising the identified individuals.

“We have conducted few preventive cases last year, and two early this year for individuals in their 20s,” she said when delivering a talk at a workshop on the the role of the media in Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) and radicalisation here recently.

Meanwhile, Prisons director (Radical and High-Risk Detainees/Prisoners Division) Wan Abdul Rahmad Wan Yaman said as of March 30, about 55 detainees were placed at the prison, with one of them being detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (Pota).

According to him, the radical detainees are placed in a separate building and they will be required to undergo a human development programme through four elements, namely: behaviour, skills, knowledge, and spiritual, conducted by the Prisons Department.

He said the prisons are equipped with closed-circuit televisions (CCTV) to monitor their movements and behaviour, especially during their meetings family members, and friends. — Bernama