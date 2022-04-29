Stay cautious despite SOP relaxation, Sarawakians advised

KUCHING (April 29): The further relaxation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) as announced by the Health Ministry on Wednesday is a ‘giant leap forward’, said Sarawak Business Federation secretary-general Dato Jonathan Chai.

Nevertheless, he said while the relaxation from May 1 means life will almost return to normal, Sarawakians must continue to protect themselves from Covid-19.

“We should wait for the official response from the State Disaster Management Committee, but basically you should know your own health condition.

“The responsibility of protecting yourself lies in your own hands,” he said.

Those who feel unwell should continue to exercise restraint by wearing a face mask when out in public and avoid crowded places, he added.

“We all know that we have to learn to live with the virus as we enter the transitional phase towards endemicity.”

Having said that, Chai cautioned that the relaxation of SOPs should not be mistakenly understood as the pandemic being over or that Covid-19 has disappeared.

“It’s always good to constantly remind ourselves to stay vigilant by practising good hygiene,” he said.