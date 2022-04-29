Sufficient eggs, cooking oil in Labuan for Aidilfitri, say authorities

LABUAN (April 29): The supply of chicken eggs and cooking oil in this duty-free-island is sufficient to meet the escalating demand ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration next week, said Labuan Corporation (LC) acting chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail.

“Don’t worry. Don’t go for panic buying and don’t believe fake information that supply is short because we have more than enough this festive season,” he told Bernama after conducting checks at the Bataras and Savemore hypermarkets here today.

Rithuan, who is also Labuan Disaster Management Committee chairman, said the Federal Territories Ministry had sent 1.25 million chicken eggs and 42,500 packets of cooking oil to Labuan for the Ramadan and Aidilfitri periods.

“We hope incidence of shortage of chicken eggs and cooking oil will be a thing of the past,” he said.

Rithuan said the checks were to ensure the two hypermarkets are selling eggs and cooking oil at the subsidised prices of RM10 per tray (grade c eggs) and RM2 per packet respectively.

The Sabah Department of Veterinary Services issued a directive dated Aug 20, 2021 to poultry farms in the state to reduce the export of eggs to Labuan from 500,000 weekly to 500,000 monthly but the export volume was increased to one million monthly starting Nov 21 last year.

Despite the increase to one million eggs, there were still reports of insufficient supplies to cater to the current demand from consumers and eateries. — Bernama