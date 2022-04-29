TYT, Premier to hold Aidilfitri open houses

KUCHING (April 29): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib will host a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house on the first day of the celebration.

It will be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching from 11am to 1pm and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

The couple will be receiving cabinet ministers, MPs, assemblymen, dignitaries, department heads, and the public.

Members of the public are reminded to attend in neat and modest attire.

Separately, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang will hold a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house on the second day of the festival.

Their open house at Pullman Hotel Kuching is open to the public from 10am to 3pm.

Visitors are requested to wear neat and modest attire, and to adhere to instructions from ushers or security personnel on duty.

They must be in good health without any symptoms and adhere to the new standard operating procedures set by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee.