Workers not paid RM1,500 min wage urged to report to Labour Dept

BINTULU (April 29): Employees who are not paid a minimum wage of RM1,500 effective May 1 can file a report to the Labour Department, said Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) Sarawak.

Its secretary Andrew Lo in a statement yesterday assured that MTUC would provide assistance for the affected employees to fight for their rights as stipulated under the new minimum wage.

“MTUC Sarawak is relieved that the government has gazetted the new minimum wage order of RM1,500 effective this May 1,” Lo said.

“We are, however, disappointed that there is a further delay until Jan 1, 2023 for those employers with less than five employees,” he noted, citing the possibilities of employers to park their employees under different companies to avoid the minimum wage enforcement.

“We, therefore, call on the government to ensure effective enforcement and compliance with the new minimum wage and for all employers to move on and take measures in improving Human Resource (HR) management,” said Lo.