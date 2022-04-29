Yii: Rope in GPs to monitor Covid patients undergoing supervised RTK tests

KUCHING (April 29): General practitioners (GPs) can be roped in to assist the Health Ministry in monitoring Covid-19 patients undergoing supervised RTK-Ag Covid-19 test under the Test and Release procedures effective May 1, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

The chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Science and Innovation said the monitoring by GPs can be done virtually to avoid a huge backload of patients waiting to undergo supervised self-tests for Covid-19.

“I think the government should fully utilise virtual assessment by roping in GPs to help with monitoring so that there will not be further burden on Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) and healthcare system,” he said to The Borneo Post.

Nonetheless, Yii said he generally welcomed the further relaxation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19 as announced by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Wednesday.

“I think most of the regulations that have been announced and restrictions that have been lessened are based on current data and the understanding of disease transmission, particularly in outdoor areas.”

However, he encouraged the public to wear face masks, if possible, particularly those with comorbidities, the elderly or those belonging to high-risk groups, as well as people who live with high-risk individuals, including unvaccinated children.

“Just because the regulations state that we don’t have to wear face masks does not mean masks are not good for us. With that said, we must continue to be vigilant,” he stressed.

Yii said many experts were predicting a surge in Covid-19 cases in the months of June and July, and the responsibility is now on the public to self-regulate and take care of each other.

Under the Test and Release procedure for Covid-19 positive cases, effective May 1, patients are to undergo a supervised (virtual or physical) RTK-Ag Covid-19 test on the fourth day of quarantine.

Patients may end quarantine if the test result is negative but they will have to complete the seven days of quarantine if they continue to be tested positive on the fourth day.