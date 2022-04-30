72 Orang Asal Sarawak in ‘Sirat’ make presence felt in KK

MIRI (April 30): A delegation of 72 Orang Asal Sarawak made history by boarding a flight from here to Kota Kinabalu today, with 60 of them wearing ‘Sirat’, the traditional costume of the Sarawak natives.

According to their leader, Peter John Jaban, they wanted to showcase Sarawak natives’ tradition through their costume to the people of Sabah and also share the specialty of Sarawak to Sabahans.

Upon arrival, they performed a musical dance ‘flash mob’ at Sabah Waterfront in Kota Kinabalu, alongside other renowned Sarawakians musicians.

“Our first trip is memorable and we look forward to similar experiences traveling to other parts of Malaysia in the future. We even have a plan to make similar trips to countries such as New Zealand,” he added.

He thanked the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts and its minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah for giving the greenlight for the trip.

They will return to Miri on May 4.