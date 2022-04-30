Another temporary injunction to stop electricity disconnected from house

MIRI (April 30): Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen has obtained another temporary injunction on Thursday to prohibit Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) from disconnecting electricity supply to a house of an elderly woman, pending the determination of the case between the two parties.

This was the second court-ordered temporary injunction obtained after the first on Sept 4, 2021.

The dispute case between the two parties involving alleged arrears of nearly RM35,000.

Chong, who is handling the case together with lawyer Hii Yii Hew, said in a statement yesterday that the elderly woman’s son (Lim) was extremely worried about the threat from the utility company to disconnect electricity supply to their house, as his mother’s health condition requires the support of electricity to operate medical equipment.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman reiterated that Sesco had replaced the electricity meter to Lim’s house and thereafter, the company on two subsequent occasions replaced the electricity meter to the house, all of which were carried out without the knowledge of the elderly woman nor her son.

Thereafter, Sesco alleged that there were arrears of more than RM40,000 due to some defects on the meters, Chong added.

Shortly after, Lim had a few rounds of discussion and meetings with Sesco and paid a certain sum.

“As Lim had thought that the matter had been fully settled, it was until some time in 2021 when Sesco threatened to disconnect electricity to his house if he fails to pay a further sum of RM34,664. Dissatisfied and feeling unfairly treated, Lim sought my help and we filed action against Sesco challenging the propriety and validity of Sesco’s claim,” said Chong.

As the case is still under proceedings, Chong further added, Sesco had insisted on disconnecting electricity supply while the case is pending.

Yesterday’s court order, he added, provided at least peace of mind to the family until the matter is finally determined by the Court.