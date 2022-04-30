Beware of online investment scams, people told

KAPIT (April 30): The people here must verify any company or individual offering online investment schemes promising lucrative returns, warns Kapit police chief DSP Freddy Bian.

He advises the public to always check the authenticity of such offers by verifying all details through the Royal Malaysia Police’s portal http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule or https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my.

“Alternatively, consult with the CCID (Commercial Crime Investigation Department) of Kapit police,” said Freddy in a statement yesterday, issued in connection with a recent online fraud case.

The case involved a 31-year-old woman, who claimed to have lost RM17,500 to an online investment scam.

“The victim was surfing the Internet when she was drawn to an attractive investment prospect that offered a return of RM25,000 within a short period of time.

“She was then invited to join an investment group via Telegram application.

“Initially, she invested RM500 into the scheme, but the amount required began to increase to RM2,000, then RM5,000 before reaching RM10, 000.

“She began to sense that something was amiss when every time she was directed to deposit the money, different bank accounts would be given.

“Unfortunately by the time she lodged the police report, she had already lost RM17,500,” said Freddy, adding that the case is being investigated.