Eligible Miri folk urged to sign up for free second Covid-19 booster shot at public, private PPVs

MIRI (April 30): Eligible members of the public here are urged to sign up for the second Covid-19 booster dose which is now available for free at public and private vaccination centres (PPVs) in this division.

Those encouraged to receive the second booster dose are those aged 60 years old and above with high risk of comorbidities.

They are eligible for the second booster shot four to six months after receiving their first booster dose.

Meanwhile, individuals aged 12 years and above who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are also encouraged to take their first booster dose. They can take the booster dose 28 days after receiving the second dose of their Covid-19 vaccine.

Private PPVs administering the booster dose here are Lee Clinic (085-433252/085-436411); Klinik Dinamik (083-435411); Klinik Yee (085-435411); Borneo Medical Centre (012-5849335); Miri City Medical Centre (085-426622); U.N.I Clinic (085-656081); Columbia Asia Hospital (085-656081) and KPJ Miri Specialist Hospital (085-649999).

For public PPVs, there are Klinik Kesihatan (KK) UTC Miri (085-412322/085-423533); KK Tudan (085-664650/016-9040816); KK Lambir (085-611578); KK Ibu dan Anak Lambir (085-611578); KK Bekenu (085-719003/085-736046); KK Tun Haji Openg (013-5262082); KK Batu Niah (085-737710); KK Suai Tegageng (085-733101/085-733100); KK Beluru (011-63132717); KK Long Lama (0198010814) and KK Ibu dan Anak (KKIA)/Marudi Health Office (085-755511).

In the rural areas, the booster dose can also be taken at KK Bario, KK Long Seridan, KK Long Banga, KK Long Teran, KK Long Teru, KK Long Loyang, KK Long Jegan, KK Ulu Teru, KK Long Bemang, KK Long Pilah, KK Long Naah, KK Long Kevok, KK Lio Mato, KK Long Jeeh, KK Long Moh, KK Long Jekitan, KK Long Miri, KK long San, KK Long Bedian, KK Long Lellang, KK Taman Negara Mulu, KK Long Panai, JJ Jambatan Suai and KK Ladang Tiga.

Members of the public can directly contact or walk-in to all the PPVs mentioned above to arrange for their vaccination appointment.