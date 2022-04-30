Fatimah calls for commitment to social development in Raya video

KUCHING (April 30): Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah calls for commitment from the people to help the Sarawak government realise its social development agenda.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said Sarawak aims to build a prosperous, harmonious and dignified society by 2030.

“Together let us work as a committed team to realise our social development agenda of a prosperous, harmonious and dignified society by 2030,” she said in her Hari Raya Aidilfitri pre-recorded video which was shared on her WhatsApp media group today.

On this festive occasion, Fatimah hoped that everyone will always be in the care of the almighty God and be blessed with good health and strength.

“So that we may continue to spread love, and inherit values such as honesty, sincerity, persistence, perseverance and compassion among our loved ones, dear friends and comrades in the field of welfare community services,” she added