GE15: Willie says to defend Puncak Borneo seat

KUCHING (April 30): Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin said as incumbent of the seat he should be given the chance to defend the seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Although he could defend his seat under Bersatu, apparently in making his intention clear he was an indication to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to support him and not field a candidate in the constituency.

Willie is a first term MP of Puncak Borneo after winning the seat on Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket in the 2018 general election by defeating two other challengers including new face Genot Sinel fielded by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

He left PKR during the Sheraton Move in early 2020 and joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and was appointed federal Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government the same year.

“As incumbents, it is ‘lumrah’ (normal) for us to defend our seats. It is quite incorrect if we as incumbent do not defend our seat.

“I do not want to comment further on this. We will cross the bridge when the bridge is there,” he said in his brief comments to the media when asked about his stand on Puncak Borneo candidacy issue after officiating a Women’s Day programme at Kampung Bratan today.

Puncak Borneo (previously known as Mambong) is a stronghold of Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu(PBB), the backbone party of GPS, since the seat was created in 1999.

Bersatu and GPS are currently partners in the federal government.

PBB in recent weeks has insisted that the party will field a candidate in Puncak Borneo in the next general election which could be held this year.

On April 24, PBB deputy president Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas stressed that Puncak Borneo is a PBB seat, and the party will field a candidate for the seat in GE15 .

He also stressed that the party will not compromise in fielding a candidate for the seat, a Bidayuh majority semi-rural constituency.

Uggah also mentioned that he has not heard of any news of Willie applying to become a PBB member.

A week earlier, PBB vice president Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn said the party is not short of potential candidates to contest as GPS candidate in Puncak Borneo.

Bersatu leaders in Sarawak had been hoping for support from GPS to defend its parliamentary seats in Sarawak since they had pledged support for GPS candidates in the state election last December.

Bersatu did not contest any seat in the state election, choosing to stay out but to assist GPS parties.

Its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was quoted as saying last year that there may be some considerations for Bersatu to contest in Sarawak in GE15.

Premier of Sarawak and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in an interview with The Straits Times recently however said GPS intends to contest all the 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak.