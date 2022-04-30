Girl with special needs dies in house fire in Saratok

KUCHING (April 30): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has found the remains of a 12-year-old girl with special needs in the aftermath of a house fire at Kampung Tanjung Hulu, Jalan Abang Hj Puteh Alias in Saratok this evening.

Bomba in a statement said it received a distress call around 8.18pm and dispatched firefighters from the Saratok fire station to the scene.

The department said that the charred body of the girl was found inside one of the double-storey house’s bedrooms.

The 111-square metre house was totally destroyed by the fire, which was put under control by firefighters at around 8.45pm.

It was also revealed that the house was home to six individuals including two males and four females, including the girl.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.