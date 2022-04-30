GS-Tech Engineering sets sights on extending business in Sabah

KUCHING (April 30): GS-Tech Engineering Sdn Bhd aspires to be a leading engineering contractor company in Sarawak.

In stating this, its managing director Andrew Gan said his team would also be looking forward to extending the business in Sabah in the near future.

“We are also keen on capitalising on the relocation of Indonesia’s capital to Nusantara, Kalimantan.

“It is hoped that with the continuous growth in our business, we could unearth more local talents, and provide more career opportunities to fellow Sarawakians,” he spoke at the grand opening of the company’s new base in Demak Laut Industrial Park here yesterday.

According to Gan, GS-Tech Engineering’s core business is supplying mechanical, electrical, civil and structural products and services.

“We also specialise in dealing with maintenance and installation of industrial pipes, pumps and motors, as well as are actively involved in supplying and servicing our major clients in the manufacturing industry, particularly the mechanical works.

“We are also actively participating in the reticulation water supply pipe-laying and maintenance works throughout Sarawak,” he added.

Moreover, Gan announced that GS-Tech Engineering had been appointed by Grundfos as the latter’s authorised dealer in Sarawak.

Grundfos is a renowned pump manufacturer, which delivers efficient, reliable and sustainable pumping solutions across the globe.

“We at GS-Tech are indeed proud to be a partner of Grundfos.”

Established in 2009, GS-Tech Engineering has recently been relocated to Demak Laut Industrial Park from its previous base in Bintawa Industrial Estate here.

In connection with the launch yesterday, GS-Tech Engineering donated RM10,000 each to Sarawak Cheshire Home and Sarawak Society for the Deaf.

Among those present were GS-Tech Engineering human resources and finance director Lynna Ting, its technical director Minggu Chong and director Joanne Chee.