Ministry: Higher learning institutions not allowed to raise fees

KUALA LUMPUR (April 30): Institutes of Higher Learning (IPT) are not allowed to increase tuition fees, based on the Ministry of Higher Education’s (MOHE) decision in placing a moratorium on fee hikes since the second semester of the 2019/2020 academic session in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

MOHE, in a statement today, said the government still bears the full operational costs of Public Universities (UA).

“The financial resources provided by the government can still enable UA to carry out their responsibility to provide education to citizens,” it said.

The statement said MOHE had set the fee moratorium out of concern for the welfare of the people. – Bernama