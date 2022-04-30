Ministry: Sporting, recreational activities allowed without restrictions in Malaysia from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (April 30): The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) announced today that all sports and recreational activities are now allowed without restrictions including vaccination status and time limit effective tomorrow (May 1).

The matter was announced through a media release on the frequently asked questions of the transition to endemic phase.

KBS said group activities such as aerobics, Zumba, taekwondo training and the like are also allowed without any limit or maximum capacity for participation.

Spectators and supporters are allowed at sports and recreational venues according to the maximum capacity of the premises where physical distancing is not required, it said, adding that however, they are still encouraged to observe the physical distancing rule if they are not wearing face masks.

It said face masks are not compulsory in open areas and when doing sports activities indoors, but are mandatory when not doing any sporting activities in enclosed areas.

According to KBS, scanning the MySejahtera QR code is also not required when entering sports and recreational venues, while the premises are allowed to operate without time restrictions according to the license or permit requirements.

However, it added the management of the premises is required to check the risk status of their patrons on the MySejahtera application to ensure that individuals tagged with the ‘high risk’ status (positive Covid-19) and those required to undergo the home surveillance and observation (HSO) order are not allowed to enter.

Tournaments, competitions as well as sports and recreational events at the domestic and international levels are also allowed with permission from the Sports Commissioner Office (PPS), except for small-scale events at the community level, it added.

Guidelines on the application to host such events can be accessed at https://pps.kbs.gov.my/my, and the application can be submitted at https://erosa.kbs.gov.my/ks_user/login.php. – Bernama