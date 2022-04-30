PM Ismail Sabri pays last respects to former defence minister Tengku Ahmad Rithauddeen

KUALA LUMPUR (April 30): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was among those present at the burial ceremony of the former Defence Minister Tengku Tan Sri Ahmad Rithauddeen Tengku Ismail today.

Tengku Ahmad Rithauddeen’s remains were laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery here at 11.20am, witnessed by his relatives and friends.

Ismail Sabri scattered flower petals and poured scented water on the grave and proceeded to visit his widow Tengku Puan Seri Nooraini Tengku Zainal Abidin, 83.

The Prime Minister said Tengku Ahmad Rithauddeen’s passing was a great loss to the country as he was a respected leader not only in the government but also in the political arena.

“As an Umno member, the highest position ever held by Almarhum was Umno vice president and he also led many ministries. Allahyarham’s last position in Umno was as the Disciplinary Board chairman, continuing his contributions (in Umno).

“As Umno members we deeply appreciate his contributions and great sacrifice. His contributions to the country are invaluable and the government would like to thank him,” he said, looking tearful.

Earlier, funeral prayers were performed at the Federal Territory Mosque led by the grand imam, Muhyidin Aziz with more than 200 congregants.

Tengku Ahmad Rithauddeen, 94, breathed his last at his residence in Jalan Duta here at 8.43 pm yesterday due to old age.

Apart from being Defence Minister from 1987 to 1990, Tengku Ahmad Rithauddeen was also appointed as Minister with Special Functions to assist Tun Abdul Razak in the Foreign Ministry in 1973 and was later appointed Minister of Information and Special Functions in 1974.

He was later appointed Foreign Minister (1975), Minister of Trade and Industry (1981), reappointed as Foreign Minister (1984) and then Information Minister (1986).

Meanwhile, his fourth son, Tengku Farith, 50, on behalf of his mother, thanked relatives, friends and the public who assisted in his father’s funeral.

“We would like to thank friends and family members who were present. I ask that all his sins be forgiven and together we pray that he is placed among the pious,” he said. ― Bernama