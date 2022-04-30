PM to hold Hari Raya open house in Putrajaya on May 8

KUALA LUMPUR (April 30): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his Cabinet members will host a Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2022 open house in Putrajaya on May 8.

In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the open house will be at Laman Sari, Seri Perdana Complex from 10am to 4pm.

“All attendees must comply with the latest standard operating procedures (SOP) set for the transition to the endemic phase and are encouraged to use face masks and maintain physical distancing,” according to PMO.

The post also carried dress-code guidelines and information on free bus services for the event.

Based on the poster, clothing allowed includes attire with sleeves, long pants, skirts below the knees and shoes.

Meanwhile, attire not permissible includes shorts, short skirts, sleeveless clothing, torn jeans and slippers.

“The public should dress neatly and decently. Failure to comply with the dress code may result in being denied entry into the Seri Perdana Complex,” according to the poster.

For more information, the public can browse the PMO portal and social media from time to time. – Bernama