PSB: Minimum wage increment a boost to all workers

KUCHING (April 30): The increase in minimum wage to RM1,500 and its implementation on Labour Day is a boost to all workers, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) today.

PSB in a statement said it was optimistic this would motivate the country’s workforce to do even better.

“Studies have shown that minimum wage not only helps reduce wage dispersion and channel productivity gains into higher wages but they can also contribute to higher labour productivity both at the enterprise level and aggregate economy-wide level,” said the party in conjunction with Labour Day, which falls on May 1.

PSB said the advent of the Covid-19 global pandemic called for drastic changes to working conditions and required major workplace adaptations and more, especially digital adaptations.

According to them, Workers’ Day not only celebrates past struggles and victories but also serves as a reminder to look at the way we work today and to always strive for a better future.

“Let us continue to celebrate and invest in workers beyond May 1 in order to elevate and improve the working conditions for all and ensure we have even greater reasons to celebrate in the future.”

PSB also said it acknowledged the dedication of Sarawak’s labour force and assured their contribution and professionalism does not go unnoticed.

“Workers’ Day, or otherwise known as ‘May Day’ or ‘International Workers Day’, is to commemorate the workers across the globe and the contributions they make towards the growth of the nation.

“It is also a day where those who fought for workers’ rights are remember. It goes without saying that Malaysia’s economic growth has been contributed by the performance at the state level.

“For the record, Sarawak is the third largest of the states of Malaysia, making up 9.7 per cent of the Malaysian gross domestic product,” pointed out PSB.

It added: “Workers like you are what it takes to make things happen and help Sarawak to achieve more.”

PSB said it subscribes to workers’ shared belief that “alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.”

It went on to say the price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand and the determination whether win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand.

PSB said Sarawak’s labour force is ethnically, culturally and linguistically diverse with ethnic groups coming together with a common oneness in purpose to contribute productively for the greater good of Sarawak.

“The importance of Workers’ Day goes beyond the actual Workers’ Day. Thank you for all you do. Thank you for going above and beyond what’s required of your job. Thank you for always representing Sarawak with pride.

“If better were possible, good is never enough. It is with this in mind that we at PSB firmly believe that together, we can change Sarawak and make it a better place. It is in hour hands to make a difference.

“Happy Workers Day! To all our Muslim workers, PSB takes this opportunity to wish you and your families ‘Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri!’,” added PSB.