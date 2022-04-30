Relaxing SOPs pave way to endemicity

MIRI (April 30): Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Kuching branch chairman Datuk Sim Kiang Chiok believes the relaxation of Covid standard operating procedure (SOP) starting tomorrow will ease the move towards pre-Covid freedom.

In a press statement, he opined that high vaccination rates, low hospitalisation, availability of antiviral drugs and temporary hospitals in major towns in the event of a spike in infection ease the move towards endemicity.

“Our economic sectors have to be revived by post-Covid economic plans by the Sarawak and Federal governments. However, time must be given for the industries and businesses to regenerate,” said Sim.

However, he reminded that it is still crucial to take precautions to protect the vulnerable.