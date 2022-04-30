Sagah: Work harder to achieve 60 pct STEM target

SIBU (April 30): The state needs to work harder to achieve 60 per cent students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) classes under the Post-Covid Development Strategy (PCDS 2030).

While officiating the closing of 21st Century Enhancement Workshop for Science and Mathematics (DLP) Teachers for Song District Primary Schools Phase 3 2021 held here yesterday, Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn said that currently only 30 per cent students are in STEM classes.

“This is a slight increase compared to previous year but well below the 60 per cent target,” he said, adding that it is the community’s responsibility to encourage students to take up STEM.

The Tarat assemblyman said education is key to Sarawak’s development and progress and the state needs a large talent pool with strong STEM background.

Sagah called on teachers attending the workshop to put into practice teaching skills on Science and Mathematics picked up during the workshop.