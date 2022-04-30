Sarawak CP breaks fast with Kuching district police frontliners

KUCHING (April 30): Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri on Friday attended a breaking of fast with Kuching district police frontliners at the Central Police Station.

Also present were Sarawak deputy police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata, department heads and senior officers from the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters.

The programme started at the Sungai Maong police station, where the delegation was met by Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah, his deputy Supt Merbin Lisa and other officers.

During the programme, food was presented to police personnel at the Central Police Station, Kuching police MPV unit as well as the Sungai Maong, Sekama and Satok police stations for them to break fast.

The programme ended at the Central Police Station after the breaking of fast and the presentation of food to five retired police personnel and five widows.